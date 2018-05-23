Preliminary investigation rules possibility of arson in Metrorail fire

The preliminary investigation into a fire on a Fish Hoek bound Metrorail train has ruled out technical or electrical faults as the possible cause of the fire. The train, which was filled with commuters at time of the incident, was forced to make an emergency stop at Retreat Station on Tuesday morning after four carriages were engulfed in flames.

Metrorail spokesperson, Riana Scott, confirmed that the carriages have been moved to the depot and the debris of the incident cleared.

“Although the investigation is not yet concluded, investigators believe that the conditions leading to the fire are consistent with a deliberate torching.”

Scott said a reward of R25, 000 is payable for information that will lead to a successful conviction.

“We call on anyone with information or footage to share this with the police to assist them to bring the guilty to book,” Scott continued.

No injuries were reported.

VOC 91.3fm

Share this article









Comments

comments