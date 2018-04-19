Prison officials blamed for recent prison breaks

The Department of Justice and Correctional Services says the preliminary report about the recent spate of escapes from some of the country’s correctional centers has revealed security breaches and collusion between some officials and inmates.

The Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Gauteng have seen the highest number of incidents.

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Michael Masutha has told parliament that some of the transgressions include the flaunting of parole rules.

“There were lapses where the infrastructure… Security infrastructure was violated. The preliminary report shows apparent coalition with the officials in aiding and abetting some of the escapees. So where there has been an outright ill-discipline, whether in relation to escapes or contraband as we do spot checks from time to time, action has been taken.”

