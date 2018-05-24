Radio journalist

News in the digital age spreads faster than ever, but radio news is still the most accessible form of media. If you want to build a career in radio journalism, then you could be part of the ever-growing VOC News team. We are looking for a self-motivating, driven news journalist. A journalism or media qualification is essential. An interest in local and international politics will put you in good stead for this position.

The ideal candidate should have:

-an interest in people, news, current affairs and a good general knowledge;

-excellent written and oral communication skills;

-confidence and an ‘on air’ presence;

-an understanding of appropriate technical equipment and relevant editing software;

-ability to work under pressure, both within teams and individually;

-outstanding analytical skills and ability to absorb, extract and present information in a clear and understandable way;

-ability to build rapport and to handle interactions with sensitivity, empathy and diplomacy, while maintaining impartiality;

-excellent interviewing and listening skills;

-an eye for a story, with an ability to generate original ideas and the confidence to pitch stories to the editor

Responsibilities:

– generating ideas for stories and features and following leads from news agencies, the police, the public, press conferences and other sources;

– pitching ideas to editor

– researching, verifying and collating evidence and information to support a story using relevant information sources such as the internet, archives, databases, etc.

– writing scripts for bulletins, headlines and reports;

– Gathering actuality sound and audio editing

– produce complete packages for broadcast;

– preparing and presenting material ‘on air’ for both pre-recorded and live pieces;

– Writing news, features and editorials for website

– Beat and field reporting

– Live on air broadcasting

Email: Jobs@vocfm.co.za

Deadline: 31 May 2018

