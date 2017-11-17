SASSA beneficiaries warned of fake SMS

Residents are warned of a fake SASSA SMS that is making rounds. The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) says that beneficiaries of social grants have received a fake SMS from people who claim to be SASSA officials. SASSA spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi says fraudsters are inviting beneficiaries to enter a Christmas competition in order to win a prize. As a condition to enter the competition, fraudsters subsequently request beneficiaries to forward their ID numbers, PIN numbers and SASSA card numbers.

“Dear SASSA client, you are selected in our Christmas draw 10 out of 100 clients can win R1500 that will be in your account the 1st December 2017. Please urgently reply/sms to enter in the draw your ID no, last 4 digits of card no & your pin. Lucky Christmas draw… Sassa Head Office,” the fake SMS reads.

Meanwhile, Acting SASSA CEO, Pearl Bengu says beneficiaries of social grants need to practice caution during the festive season, “as there are many fraudsters who will target the innocent and vulnerable”.

Letsatsi urges beneficiaries to ignore and delete the fake SMS, further asserting that SASSA officials are not mandated to request an individual’s PIN or SASSA card numbers.

“SASSA officials will never ask for PINs or SASSA card numbers; furthermore the agency does not run any Christmas competitions. Beneficiaries are reminded to keep their PINs secret and not to disclose their card and ID numbers at all.”

Beneficiaries can report any suspicious requests by calling 0800601011.

