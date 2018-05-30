UPDATE: One person dies in Metrorail train fire

One person has died in a fire in a Metrorail train bound for the Cape Town Station. According to the City’s Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Theo Layne, the gender of the victim is unknown at this stage. Layne confirmed that another adult female has sustained serious burns and three adult females have sustained minor injuries as a result of the blaze. All patients have been transported to hospital for medical care.

The City’s Fire and Rescue Services responded to the fire at 09h02 on Wednesday morning. Layne explained that two train carriages were ablaze between Southfield and Ottery stations.

Meanwhile, Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott explained that the train crew has uncoupled the affected carriages from the rest of the train in a bid to contain the damage.

“Two carriages are damaged, the high voltage overhead power has already been switched off, emergency services and the fire brigade are at the scene and all other commuters have been evacuated.”

Scott said services on both Cape Flats lines have been temporarily suspended and remain suspended until the scene is cleared and the police have completed the investigation.

The estimated duration is between three to hours hours.

“Train 0525 was short-turned at Ottery; buses are requested to operate between Wetton and Ottery. The estimated time of arrival depends on the congestion,” she added.

Scott confirmed that final mopping up operations are expected to commence once forensic teams have completed their investigation.

“The damaged carriages will be taken to the depot for further investigation and assessment by PRASA loss adjusters. The cause of the fire and estimate of damage will be assessed during post-incident investigations.”

In an amateur video circulating on social media, smoke and flames can be seen engulfing a section of the train as passengers watch in shock.

[Footage: Twitter/ @earlseptember]

Anyone with information or footage of the incident is requested to forward the relevant information to the South African Police Service (SAPS). Alternatively, reports can be forwarded to the Metrorail Protection Services via the hot-line: 021-449-4336 / 5056.

“Rewards of up to R25 000 are payable for information leading to successful convictions,” Scott stated.

VOC 91.3fm

Share this article









56 Shares

Comments

comments