VOC PHD 2017: My sickness is my cure

Breast cancer, the cancer affecting women in South Africa the most, is all the talk this October. In keeping with International Pink Hijab Day, the Voice of the Cape (VOC) this week launched its annual Pink Hijab Day 2017 – ‘My sickness is my cure’. The theme speaks to the journey of reflection that cancer patients embark on, finding strength through their connection with the Creator.

The programme kicks-off on Tuesday, October 31, 2017, at Masjid al-Quds in Gatesville in collaboration with Imam Abdurrahman Alexander and the Housewives Women’s Forum.

“As an event that was initiated in Missouri, in the United States of America, by Hend El-Buri and a group of high school students, it began as an experiment to break stereotypes about Muslim women. More pertinently, the donning of pink hijab encouraged Muslim women to be a voice for a disease that equally impacts the broader Muslim community.”

VOC production manager, Rashieda Davids says that as the excitement mounts, staff and management are gearing up for the programme, a key event on the VOC calendar.

“The excitement is only starting to mount now. We always approach the day with trepidation, but on the day it is such a blessed day – I really can’t explain the feeling.”

Davids encouraged residents to join the awareness programme and gain insight into the lived experiences of cancer patients, survivors, as well as the experience of loved ones who devote their time to care for cancer patients.

“I don’t think there is anyone who has not been affected by breast cancer. [So] on the day the message is a celebration to motivate people that ‘yes it can beaten’, but [also]so that you know you are not alone.

“[VOC wants] to empower people so that they can make informed decisions when they have been diagnosed.”

A glimpse into VOC’s annual Pink Hijab Day:

Meanwhile, VOC producer, Jasmina Petersen says that the spiritual atmosphere that naturally transforms at VOC’s Pink Hijab Day, is the opportune space in which anyone impacted by the disease can seek solace that they are not alone. Peterson, therefore, urges all those who may discover symptoms of cancer, to remember that “the Almighty is here”.

“One thing that I look forward to it is having so many people coming and showing their support; we may not be blood related, but there may be someone other than a relative or a friend that will be supporting you.”

“Key to the event is the teamwork and comradery amongst VOC staff in giving cancer patients and survivors a voice,” – VOC producer Quaanita Satardien.

While attendees can access free breast screening by the Islamic Medical Association on the day, they can also expect to join in some fun activities, including taking some fun snaps in a selfie-booth, prize giveaways, and scarf styling.

“We also want to do something for the surrounding community who frequent the masjid, so we will be distributing meals and we are pleased to have Meals on Wheels on board to distribute food to the homeless.”

VOC PHD 2017 ‘My sickness is my cure’ is proudly sponsored by Starke Ayres, 365 Events, Spar Vangate Mall, Pick ‘n Pay Vangate Mall, Primrose Hiring, Islamic Medical Association, CANSA, Covered Pearls, Classic Bakery and Digital Express.

For information on sponsorship opportunities, please contact (021) 442-3581. Alternatively, email rashieda@vocfm.co.za. VOC 91.3fm

