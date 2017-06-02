WCED calls for the return of gang units

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is calling on the Police Ministry to bring back specialized gang units within the South African Police Service (SAPS). This following an increase of learners who have gone missing during school hours and due to the high level of gang violence in the Cape Flats.

This week four Lavender schools were forced to close following a surge in violence, which began on May 22, remaining inoperative until Wednesday. The schools directly impacted by the violence were Lavender Hill High School, Levana Primary School, Hillwood Primary School and Prince George Primary School.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk said the schools were reopened after a meeting between the schools and police who are working to resolve the situation.

This following calls by working parents of learners who voiced their concerns that the safety of their children is compromised while seeking an education.

Meanwhile, the department’s Jessica Shelver says police should be deployed to schools under threat.

“The on-going gang violence is destroying our communities and the most frustrating part is that it is not within the control of the provincial government to stop the endangering of our learners on the school properties.”

She says the WCED is doing everything within its powers to ensure the safety of learners within school properties, this includes the deployment of additional security guards and the City of Cape Town school resource officers.

Shelver, however, notes that learners are mostly endangered enroute to and from school.

“Learners are mainly at risk to and from school, so we need SAPS to be vigilant within our communities.”

