Holy Cross Primary seeks assistance after destructive fire

Holy Cross Primary School in Zonnebloem has called on the community to assist, after a fire broke out and caused sever damage on Thursday afternoon.

The fire destroyed three classrooms, an unfinished library, the computer laboratory and the feeding schemes kitchen.

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services (FRS) spokesperson Theo Layne said eight fire engines and 27 fire fighters were dispatched to the scene after lunchtime. FRS managed to contain the fire and successfully evacuated 600 learners and staff from the school grounds.

It was particularly emotional for teachers and students when the Liyabona Library burnt down as the incomplete project was named in honour of a school pupil Liyabona Mbaba, who died in a taxi crash in August 2018.

Principal Nomthandazo Zweni explained that they are awaiting the fire departments report to determine the cause of the fire. She said however that it was very hot and the fire began in the computer lab before it spread.

Holy Cross primary School in walker estate on fire #WalmerEstate Be safe our there pic.twitter.com/IcB3wW378u — Brandon Booysen (@Boyas112) February 7, 2019

Zweni said she is thankful that nobody was injured but noted that the teachers and learners will now need to undergo trauma counselling.

She added that the incident will set the progress of infrastructure behind.

The stationary of a grade R class was also burnt in the blaze and items such as pencils, pencil colours, erasers, rulers, glue as well as school bags need to be replaced.

Zweni expressed gratitude to the District Six community for their assistance in getting the school to operate normally. Learners are currently being accommodated in the school hall.

Those who are able to assist are encouraged to do so via the banking details below:

Bank: FNB

Branch Code: 201 909

Account Number: 500 906 37115

Reference: #holycrossrebuild



(Proof of payment can be sent to: nzweni9@gmail.com)

