Application deadline to re-write/mark NSC exam is 22 Jan 2019

The Department of Basic Education says the deadline for applications for re-marking or writing supplementary exams for the class of 2018 is next Tuesday, 22 January 2019.

Only candidates who were registered for and wrote the November 2018 NSC examination will be able to take part in the “Supplementary Examinations” which takes place in May/June of this year

Candidates can also have their scripts re-marked or re-checked and if they are still dissatisfied, they can view their scripts.

2018 Grade 12 learners may register to write the examination if:

they failed to meet the requirements in the November examination;

they passed but seek to improve their performance; or

they were absent from the writing of one or more question papers due to ill-health or other unforeseen circumstances.

Application forms and additional information can be found on the WCED website (https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/ – click on “NSC Exam Results 2017”).

The closing date for applications to re-write, as well as to re-mark, re-check and view scripts is Tuesday 22nd January 2019.

Applications for re-marking or re-checking can only be done online using the registration services on: www.eservices.gov.za. No hard copy applications for re-marking will be accepted.

Candidates can also apply to have their scripts re-marked for subjects they have failed or where they hope to attain better results for specific purposes, such as reaching university or bursary requirements.

Candidates must apply to have their scripts re-marked or re-checked if they feel the allocated mark is not a true reflection of their performance on the papers written.

The department advised that the fee for re-marking of scripts is R105 per subject.

A re-mark means that the original answer script is marked for a second time by a marker.

A re-check of your scripts is a further check to ensure that all questions are duly marked and that all marks are correctly calculated.

What is an application for a viewing? Once you have received your results, AFTER re-checking and re-marking, you may apply to view your answer script. Apply to view your answer scripts at Nicole.Faro@westerncape.gov.za with proof of payment.



Candidates can also apply to have their scripts checked to ensure all answers have been marked, and that the marks have been added and processed correctly. The fee for the re-checking of scripts is R25 per subject and is non-refundable.

Applicants will be notified by letter about the results of the re-checking of scripts. Where applicable, an amended Advice of Results will be issued.

If not satisfied with the outcome of a re-mark, candidates can apply to view their scripts at R205.00 per subject. A written request must be submitted within fourteen (14) days after the official release of the re-mark results.

The WCED will refund re-marking fees in the following cases:

The candidate passes a subject or subjects which he or she initially failed; or

The candidate is awarded marks that improve the result in a subject by at least one level of achievement.

In the above mentioned cases, the department will refund the fees once it has completed the re-marking process for all subjects. Candidates must therefore keep their receipts for these fees in a safe place.

Where a refund is necessary an original BAS form must be completed by the candidate. This form may be downloaded from the WCED website and may be posted, hand delivered or emailed to the Department for processing.

Application forms

The forms for the re-marking and re-checking of scripts can be obtained on the WCED website (https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/ – click on “NSC Exam Results 2018”).

Application for re-marking or re-checking must be made on the prescribed forms. Separate forms must be submitted for re-checking and re-marking of examination scripts.

Re-marking, re-checking and viewing fees can be paid directly into the Department’s bank account (details on the application form). Payments can also be made electronically by means of an EFT. The proof of payment, as well as the completed application documents, must be emailed to ExamMarking@westerncape.gov.za

Candidates may also submit applications by hand at the WCED Head Office in Cape Town at the following address:

Client Services Division, 2nd Floor, Grand Central Building, Lower Parliament Street, Cape Town.

OR via post to:

Head: Education

Attention: Ms Dooling

Western Cape Education Department

Private Bag X9114

CAPE TOWN

8000

Candidates may also request the forms via the following telephone numbers and email addresses:

Nompumelelo Kanase

Tel: 021 467 2952

Email: Nompumelelo.kanase@westerncape.gov.za

Keith Darvel

Tel: 021 467 2992

Email: Keith.Darvel@westerncape.gov.za

Norman Riddles

Tel: 021 467 2495

Email: Norman.Riddles@westerncape.gov.za

Western Cape minister of Education Debbie Schäfer urged all students to make use of these opportunities and put in their best effort to obtain their National Senior Certificate.

The department will notify applicants about the results of the re-marking or re-checking of scripts by letter before 25th February 2019. Where applicable, an amended Advice of Results will be issued.

Source: Western Cape Government

