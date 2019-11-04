Cape Town stadium to be the official home of rugby

Share this article

















Western Cape Province Rugby confirmed on Friday that Cape Town stadium will be the new home of rugby, moving away from Newlands.

According to Fin24, the City has agreed to a 99-year lease for the stadium that will begin in February 2021. This Binding Heads of Agreement gives Western Province Rugby preferential access to play all senior professional rugby matches at the stadium.

“This is a watershed moment for Western Province Rugby as we open an exciting new chapter which will help ensure our financial sustainability and grow the game in the future,” said Western Province Rugby Football Union President Zelt Marais in a statement.

The stadium will still host other sporting codes and events, this just means that rugby matches will be moved from Newlands. In addition, the agreement included the construction of additional suites at the stadium.

Western Province Rugby Group CEO Paul Zacks said that despite this agreement being finalised, there are still many details to be worked out before 2021.

“These Heads of Agreement are the culmination of three long years of hard work. There is much ahead of us before we can play at Cape Town Stadium in 2021, with the Primary Anchor Tenant agreement still to be finalised,” he said.

Image: @MbewaDavid/Twitter

(SOURCE: CAPE TOWN ETC)

Share this article

















Comments

comments