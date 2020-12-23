CoCT accuses police of enforcing Covid-19 hotspot regulations elsewhere

Share this article

















The City of Cape Town has called on the police to immediately discontinue the enforcing of Covid-19 hotspot regulations in areas not classified as such by the Presidency.

Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities, James Vos, says they’re receiving dozens of calls from local business owners complaining about losing trading hours every night.

This because police allegedly force enterprises in the Mother City to close at 9pm. Vos says calls have been received from bars, restaurants, theatres and cinemas.

He says enforcing the incorrect closing hours in Cape Town will affect the ability of businesses to sustain jobs and keep their doors open.

Source: SABC News