Cold front expected to make landfall in Cape Town on Thursday

The South African Weather Service has warned of possible localised flooding as yet another cold front is expected to make landfall in Cape Town on Thursday.

Thousands of people have been affected by flooding due to the persistent storms last week.

The city’s Charlotte Powell says disaster management crews are on standby to deal with weather related incidents: “We are expecting disruptive rainfall between midday and 11 pm tonight. Heavy rainfall over short periods can also result in localised flooding. Strong winds will also be picking from around 9am this morning up until 11 pm tonight. The cold front is forecast to be shorter than previous ones.”

Source: SABC News