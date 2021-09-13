Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

CSA Congratulates Proteas on series win

International, News, Sports News
Cricket South Africa (CSA) has congratulated the Proteas on their third successive T20 International series win after their 9-wicket victory with almost six overs to spare in the second match of their three-match series against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday.

It gives them a 2-0 lead in the series with the final match to be played on Tuesday and follows their 3-2 victory over world champions the West Indies and their 3-0 victory over Ireland in their other recent series. These have all been achieved away from home.

“We could hardly have hoped for better preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup next month that what our players have achieved recently,” commented CSA Acting Chief Executive Pholetsi Moseki.

“These successes have been achieved in three different parts of the world and the surfaces they experienced in the West Indies and Sri Lanka are likely to be very similar to what they will experience at the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates. “

“They have also exhibited an exciting new style of play with spinners playing a far more prominent role than they have ever played before,” he pointed out.

“I extend our heartiest congratulations to our head coach, Mark Boucher, our white ball captain, Temba Bavuma, as well as his stand-in, Keshav Maharaj, and all our players and support staff.”


