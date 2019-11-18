Current budget enough to roll out NHI: Mkhize

Share this article

















Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize says the current budget will be enough to start rolling out the National Health Insurance (NHI). Speaking at a community engagement campaign in the Harry Gwala District Municipality in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, Mkhize has said NHI aims to improve quality health care for all citizens.

During a walkabout at the Christ the King Hospital, the minister was greeted by a host of challenges that include failing infrastructure and staff shortages.

Mkhize says despite these challenges, NHI will be implemented.

“We say we have been giving attention to the shortages of staff, the long queues, the shortages of medicine, long waiting hours, and difficulties in collecting and overcrowding, all the challenges people are facing. Infrastructure that is dilapidated. All of those will be worked on and we believe solving those issues at the same time as implementing the National Health Insurance is the way to go.”

(SOURCE: SABC NEWS)

