DHL WP Women aiming for a perfect season

Brilliant log standings as the DHL Western Province Women remains on the top of the leaderboard. The team will be looking to make it an unbeaten season when they face Border Ladies in the Women’s Premier Division Final at DHL Newlands on Friday which kicks off at 16h00 broadcasted live on SuperSport, this would secure a fourth consecutive national title for DHL Western Province Women.

An outstanding season for Head Coach Laurien Johannes-Haupt’s squad , the unbeaten team has claimed 48 log points out of a possible 50 from their 10 matches.

There are 12 Springboks in the matchday squad for the final and Haupt mentioned that they are determined to cap their campaign off with another dominant performance against a quality Border Ladies outfit.

“It has been a wonderful season so far, but that will count for very little when we run out at DHL Newlands on Friday. “We know that it will take a clinical performance to get the better of Border Ladies and my team is definitely up for the challenge. “A win on Friday will see us make history with a fourth consecutive title and these players are ready to give everything for the blue and white hoops once again,” she said.

DHL Western Province Women Squad Announcement :

15 Donelle Snyders, 14 Veroeshka Grain, 13 Zintle Mpupha, 12 Megan Kannemeyer, 11 Simamkele Namba, 10 Kirsten Conrad, 9 Alicia Willemse, 8 Nokubonga Siko, 7 Sinazo Mcatshulwa, 6 Thandile Mazwi, 5 Cindy Booi (captain), 4 Yonela Pokolo, 3 Bubele Caku-Caku, 2 Annique Geswind, 1 Azisa Mkiva.

Replacements: 16 Roseline Botes, 17 Nomkhitha Chuba, 18 Anelisa Nzuzo, 19 Lihle Mzimkhulu, 20 Charmaine Kayser, 21 Felicia Jacobs, 22 Chumisa Qawe, 23 Vuyolwethu Maqholo.

Source : Fatima Said and Western Province Professional Rugby Media ( WPPR)