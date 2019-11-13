EFF’s Ndlozi lashes out at Springboks in Parliament

Economic Freedom Fighter’s (EFF) Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, lashed out at the Springboks in Parliament on Tuesday.

Members of the National Assembly were paying tribute to the Rugby World Cup-winning team during a special Parliamentary session.

Ndlozi insists the perceived racial unity experienced across the country is just a farce.

He says the Springboks will never symbolise unity as the team isn’t inclusive enough.

“People agree that rugby has not transformed and it is not about to transform.”

“Out there people say what is happening is racial unity on the streets but the truth is, scores of black people are extending their exploited, brutalised, marginalised humanity to a white-dominated team. This is what happens every day in SA, black people running behind white-dominated institutions seeking inclusion, recognition and affirmation in the country of their own birth.”

On Monday, Parliament welcomed the Springboks before they embarked on the final leg of their victory tour.

Last week, EFF MPs refused to join in the singing and congratulations in the House on a motion from the chairperson of the sports committee.

EFF spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi stood by sentiments expressed in a tweet over the Rugby World Cup victory.

“There is no Stronger Together, that entire sentiment is misleading,” Ndlozi said.