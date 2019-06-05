Eid al-Fitr 2019: Muslims around the world celebrate

Share this article

















Muslims around the world are celebrating the three-day Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

The timing of Eid al-Fitr, or “the festival of breaking the fast”, begins with the first sighting of the new moon, and it often varies from country to country.

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Afghanistan, Iraq and Nigeria started Eid on Tuesday, whereas Egypt, Syria, Jordan, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, India and Australia and others won’t start until Wednesday.

Celebrations begin with a special early morning prayer in mosques and open-air spaces and later move on to feasts and festivals.

