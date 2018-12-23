Flames engulf house linked to Colin Booysen in suspected attack

Firefighters battled a blaze at a house in Belhar, Cape Town, in a suspected petrol bomb attack on Saturday.

It’s understood the house is owned by Cape Town taxi boss and underworld figure Colin Booysen, although it’s not his primary residence.

The City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue services confirmed to News24 that they had responded to a house fire in Belhar on Saturday afternoon.

“I can confirm that we responded and the fire has been extinguished. The cause of that fire has not yet been determined. I cannot confirm who the owner of that house is,” fire and rescue services spokesperson Theo Layne said.

Sources said sons and bodyguards live at the property.

(Source: News24)