Hanover Park resident arrested for illegal possession of firearm

A 26-year-old Hanover Park resident was arrested yesterday for being in possession of a firearm and more than a dozen rounds of ammunition.

According to the City of Cape Town officers were on patrol in the area of Oribi court when they saw suspicious men walking- one of them carrying a bag.

The man with the bag dropped it to the ground when he realised, he was spotted by officers.

“officers soon stopped the man and searched his bag and found a Browning pistol with the serial number filled off and 13 rounds of live ammunition,” the City said.

The suspect was charged with being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and will appear in court soon.

