Heavy rain cause electricity disruptions on Cape Flats

Following heavy downpours on Friday into Saturday morning, the City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre said they received several reports of flooding and power disruptions in areas across the Cape Flats.

“The City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre has received numerous reports of flooded roadways and fallen trees as a result of the heavy downpours and strong winds experienced late yesterday and overnight. Power disruptions in Milnerton, Plumstead and Sybrand Park have been reported,” she said

Powell said residents in various areas were affected by damage to properties caused by gale force winds.

“Roofs were blown off in Belhar, Strand, Khayelitsha, Woodstock and Claremont. No rockfalls or mudslides have been reported,” she said.

The City’s Electricity Department is busy restoring the power and other City Departments are busy with mopping up operations.

“At this stage we have not received any reports of flooding in informal settlements, but this is likely to change as the day progresses,” Powell stated.

Residents are advised to report service requests via WhatsApp on 063 407 3699 if they are unable to get through to the call centre.

