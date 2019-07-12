IDM launches national Quran drive

Share this article

















By Rukaya Mosavel

The Islamic Dawah Movement has initiated the first national Quran drive in South Africa. The movement aims to distribute Qurans across the country. Coupled with this movement is the launch of the book, ‘My Role Model’ based on the life of the prophet Muhammad (S.A.W). The Quran drive is set to kick off from Monday 5th to Friday 9th August 2019.

The drive is joined in collaboration with Fusion Inyameko Foundation SA (FIFSA), and Light of Guidance Islamic Centre (LOGIC). Together with IDM, they aim to distribute somewhat 20 000 Quran’s across South Africa.

The motivation behind this project is to clarify misconceptions about Islam and strengthen interfaith relationships between Muslims and non-Muslims.

The deputy director of the movement, Hussan Noor Mohamed said:

“It is the first of its kind in South Africa. It’s something we are excited about and we are hoping that it will create some good interfaith relationships and understanding between everyone,” said Mohamed.

“There is so much of work that needs to be done and more people require the understanding of deen. I hope to inspire people by showing them that the benefit of this for the hereafter,” Mohamed added.

Teams of volunteers will be visiting homes, shopping malls & communities and gifting Muslims and non Muslims with a special gift pack which includes: a Quran, a My Role Model Book, a Miswaak and Tasbeeh beads. These Qurans are printed in a number of South African languages including English, Afrikaans, Zulu, Chichiwe and even Portuguese and Arabic.

Mohamed said this is a wonderful opportunity for the South African community to get involved in an initiative which does not only build social cohesion but also allows for Muslims to gain a greater connection with our Creator, particularly in a time when our Hujjaj will be

engaged in the spiritual undertaking of Hajj.

Director of the Fusion Inyamekko Foundation SA, Nizaam Abdol urges communities to support the project.

“South Africans are encouraged to join this amazing journey of spreading the light across our country during these seemingly dark days in the

midst of crime, corruption, drugs and abuse. We are confident that through initiatives like these, Allah will change the condition of our country as Allah has done to many a nation before.”

The IDM has appealed to the public to donate money or sponsor a Quran to help this project. Mohamed reiterated the accumulation of reward from partaking in such a noble course. The donation of a Quran can be done for the benefit of oneself, a loved one or deceased family member.

“You get ten sawaabs (rewards) for every letter that you read. You know, if we’re are able to distribute 20 000 Quraans.. and if these 20 000 quraans are read by another twenty or thirty thousand people in those masjids or in those homes, imagine the accumulation of sawaabs (rewards) for your hereafter,” he added.

The contact number to donate for this project is 031 304 6883 or alternatively, visit www.spreadthelight.co.za for further information and registration to volunteer for this project.

Share this article

















Comments

comments