IEB class of 2018 raises the bar

The IEB class of 2018 has raised the bar, achieving the best pass rate in five years. The 98.92% pass rate is a slight improvement on 2017’s 98.76%.

Just more than 11 500 full time candidates wrote the exam alongside 858 part time candidates.

Pupils from schools across Mozambique, Namibia, Swaziland and South Africa sat for the exams.

They kept the pass rate above 98% an achievement attained since 2014.

Bachelor passes have also increased by 2% and authorities attribute this to the change of university entry requirements.

IEB CEO Anne Oberholzer says: “Previously in addition to the normal pass requirements for the NSC, the attainment of 50% or more in a minimum of four designated subjects was required for entry to degree study. In 2018, the list of designated subjects was removed. Learners must still get 50% in a minimum of four subjects; however the 50% requirement can apply to any subject excluding life orientation.”

IEB matrics who are unhappy with their results have until the 10th of January to apply for remarking.

(Source: SABC News)

Share this article









7 Shares

Comments

comments