Israeli warplanes strike Damascus, air defenses destroy ‘most’ of the hostile missiles (VIDEO)

Citing a Syrian military source, SANA reported on Tuesday night that Syrian missile defenses came under “heavy attack” by Israeli warplanes that targeted the Damascus area from the Israeli-controlled part of the occupied Golan Heights and Lebanese airspace near the town of Marjayoun.

Syrian air defenses have repelled an Israeli raid, intercepting several “hostile missiles” over southern Damascus, and destroying the majority of them before the projectiles hit the ground, state news agency SANA reported.

A video purporting to show the aftermath of the attack has emerged on social media. Footage posted by Syrian journalist Majd Fahd shows a huge ball of fire engulfing a building in southern Damascus, while explosions can be heard in the background.

Breaking video footage emerges huge fire ripping through unknown object in southern #Damascus amid #Israeli airstrikes. pic.twitter.com/5LHaG3AHxO — Majd Fahd 🇸🇾 (@Syria_Protector) November 19, 2019

A video released by SANA captured the moment Syrian air defenses intercepted a projectile in the night skies.

Most of the missiles failed to impact and were destroyed on approach to the city, the SANA source said. Authorities are currently in the process of assessing the damage.

While it’s unknown whether there are Syrian military casualties, the reported Israeli sortie is said to have destroyed at least two residential buildings, including a house near the town of Sa’sa, southwest of Damascus, near the Golan Heights.

The property’s residents, a father, a mother, and their children were reportedly injured in the attack.

SANA reported, citing a medical source, that two people, a woman and a man, died in the attack near Sa’sa, while several others have been taken to hospital.

In a separate incident, a house in Qudsaya, a city 7km (4.4 miles) west of Damascus, was severely damaged in the reported strike. Photos published by SANA show shattered glass scattered on the floor, gaping holes in place of windows and wires dangling from concrete wreckage.

The new attack comes just a day after explosions were heard in the vicinity of the Damascus International Airport, according to multiple reports. While the Syrian government has remained tight-lipped about the incident, reports on social media allege that the Syrian capital was subjected to an Israeli strike.

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) routinely fire missiles into Syrian territory under the pretext of targeting Iranian militias, allies of the Syrian government in its fight against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) and other terrorist groups.