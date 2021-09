Share this article

















South Africa recorded 5 372 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours. In the latest reporting period, 43k tests were conducted which translates to a positivity rate of 12.3%.

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal, followed by the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape. Furthemore, there are 11 429 people admitted to the country’s private and public hospitals for severe Covid-19 symptoms.

Photo: Sourced/NICD