Latest Covid stats

In an update, 3 961 new covid-19 cases have been identified in South Africa. This increase represents an 11 percent positivity rate, while the recovery rate has risen to 93.3 percent.

A further 126 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, taking the total number to 84 877. There has been an increase of 92 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says the current surge in COVID-19 infections seems to be showing signs of a sustained downward trend.

Photo: Supplied