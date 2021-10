South Africa recorded 648 new Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says this represents a 2.9% positivity rate.

The majority of new cases are from KwaZulu-Natal, followed by Gauteng and the Western Cape. A further 25 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88 317 to date. Furthermore, according to Muslim Stats SA only one death was recorded across the country yesterday.