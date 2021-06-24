Leopards v SWD Eagles match cancelled

Share this article

















The seriousness of COVID-19 regulations has once again hit local competition . A reality check for unions as the Currie Cup First Division match between the Leopards and SWD Eagles, scheduled for this Saturday, has been cancelled in line with COVID-19 protocols.

The decision was prompted by positive tests in the SWD Eagles team and with specific consideration given to player welfare. As determined by the competition rules, the Leopards will be awarded four log points because of the cancellation and the result will be noted as 0-0.

“SA Rugby and all the unions agreed that while it’s unfortunate, the safety of our players and officials comes first,” said Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby.

“It’s clear from the documentation received that both teams followed the agreed protocols, but the SWD Eagles have informed us that they are unable to field a team for player welfare reasons. As the Leopards are able to play, they will be awarded four log points.”

Source : Fatima Said and SA Rugby Communications