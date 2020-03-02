MJC appeals to public to object to CoCT raising of prices for ‘after hours’ burials

Share this article

















The Muslim Judicial Council (MJCSA) has appealed to the Muslim community to allow the body to deal with the proposal of an additional R500 charge for burials conducted “after hours”.

The post, from an unidentified source (pictured below), is being shared widely on Facebook and Whatsapp. It appeals to the Muslim community to email their objections to the City of Cape Town’s Parks and Recreation manager Susan Brice.

In a statement, the MJC refuted its “acceptance” of the above-mentioned charge but confirmed that the City of Cape Town has proposed an increase. It noted that it will be opposing the levy and has advised the community to do the same.

An extra charge could be highly problematic for Muslims, as Islam advises that the dead by buried as soon as possible.

A statement by the Western Cape Muslim Undertakers Forum Chairperson Ebrahim Solomon, also rejected the statement that the MJC has expressed its support of the charge.

Objections should be sent to Susan.Brice@capetown.gov.za. The deadline is Wednesday 4 March 2020.

