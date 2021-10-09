MPlain amputee grateful after receiving electric wheelchair

Share this article

















A good Samaritan has gifted Mitchell’s Plain amputee Boeta Ebrahim Baker with an electric wheelchair.

VOC’s Boeta Yusuf Fisher, who is a friend to donor, Zain Rajab, explained that the elderly man has had trouble getting back from the local masjid and shops, given that his residence is on an incline in Tafelsig.

Usually, Boeta Ebrahim would turn the wheelchair around and use his remaining foot to move up the incline backwards. Boeta Ebrahim was elated to have received an electric wheelchair this week, and got the hang of it after a quick lesson. Alhamdulilah.

“Boeta Ebrahim was moved and very thankful as he took possession of the wheelchair with Dua for us. Boeta Ebrahim said his wife aunty Faiza also had a leg amputated so she will also be able to use the wheelchair. However he joked and said he first have to give her some driving lessons,” said Fisher.

