Mystery surrounds body found on Clifton beach

An unidentified male body washed up on Clifton’s First beach during the late afternoon of December 17, 2019. The incident is shrouded in mystery as no missing people or drownings have been reported close to the time of discovery.

Law Enforcement and SAPS are on the scene. The man is believed to be between the age of 35 and 40 and the body shows no signs of decomposition, suggesting it is a relatively fresh corpse.

Investigations are underway to uncover the cause of death, some reports say the body washed up completely naked.

No more information regarding the incident is available at this time.

This comes just weeks after a two separate stabbing incidents in the Clifton area, which lead to the death of two students.

