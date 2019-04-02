Nehawu engaging members on SARS wage offer

The National Health Education and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) says it is still engaging its members on SA Revenue Service (SARS) latest wage offer. This as workers affiliated to labour union Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA) are reporting for work on Tuesday morning.

The PSA – which is the majority union – has signed the 8% wage offer from SARS.

It is still unclear when Nehawu will make its decision known regarding the latest wage offer.

Employees have been on strike since last Thursday.

Workers were demanding an 11.4% salary increase. Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba explains:

“We are not in a hurry we will be thorough with the process. We will take our time in ensuring we speak to each and every member of the union because we are a worker-led union so it’s important for us to ensure that every member has a voice on this issue and when we are ready we will announce whether we accept or reject the offer.”

