Night vigil against gender-based violence to be held in Cape Town

Concerned Capetonians have been invited to attend a peaceful and silent candle light vigil on Saturday evening at the Grand Parade.

South Africa First Forum has extended the invitation under the umbrella of “My Body Is Not a Crime Scene”. This is to highlight the plight of women and children who are murdered, raped and kidnapped.

The forum says a call will be made to authorities to put concrete measures in place to introduce an immediate action plan to stem the tide.

The vigil will commence with various faith leaders, entertainers, artists and public figures taking part in an all-night programme.

Interested citizens have been asked to bring candles, lanterns, torches, as well as warm clothes, blankets, food, and water.

