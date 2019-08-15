No charges yet for SA citizen detained in Oman

Share this article

















The family of a South African citizen currently held in detention by Omani authorities say she has not been formally charged. It’s believed that 23-year-old Chloe Collins was arrested in relation to the role she allegedly played in assisting her brother to leave the Middle Eastern country. It is suspected that Collins bought a plane ticket for her brother after he allegedly committed a crime. Collins’ family attorney and spokesperson, Simone Carolissen says that to the family’s knowledge, neither Chloe nor her brother has received any formal charges.

“It has now been confirmed that Chloe is being held in Oman under the suspicion that she purchased a plane ticket for her brother to come home while he was a suspect in a crime committed in Oman,” said Carolissen. “However, there are no charges that we are aware of that have been made against Chloe or her brother. We have no confirmation of any formal charges, so these are still suspicions going around. She’s been in custody for almost a hundred days now.”

According to Times Live, a source that is familiar with the case has indicated that Chloe’s brother is a suspect in the murder of an Omani citizen who was killed this year. Media reports state that authorities are demanding the return of her younger brother in exchange for her.

Carolissen says that the brother is currently in South Africa.

“He arrived before she was taken into custody…he is ill and he is in hospital.” “She bought the ticket for him while they were both in Oman and he had left before the Omani authorities had started their investigation into the alleged crime that occurred,” said Carolissen.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation has visited Chloe and was able to confirm her health and wellbeing.

“The authorities in the Department of International Relations visited Chloe and have confirmed that she’s well, healthy and doing fine. At this juncture, they can only assist the family by finding out what is going on,” said Carolissen. “We have certain rules and regulations in South Africa, but Oman’s are very different. I don’t know how their judicial system works or how their legal procedures are applied. The only people able to give us information are in the Department of International Relations, but their hands are tied…they can only make sure that she’s okay and is being looked after properly.”

On behalf of Chloe’s family, Carolissen has asked anyone who is able to assist, financially or legally, to come forward and offer that assistance.

“We need to find out what’s going on and we need to get an attorney there,” said Carolissen. “We need someone who can come to us and say that they have anything that can assist, whether it be financial or legal resources.”

The family of Chloe Collins is concerned that they will not be able to afford the costs associated with the legal issues Chloe is now embroiled in.

VOC

