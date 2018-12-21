Paarl fire brought under control, no need for evacuations

A massive fire in the towering Paarl mountains is under control with no evacuations required, the Drakenstein municipality said on Friday.

“There was and is no need to evacuate the area or homes,” spokesperson Riana Geldenhuys said.

This was after “aggressive” overnight firefighting operations, in spite of strong winds.

Two helicopters started waterbombing the area early on Friday morning to ensure that the fire is fully extinguished.

This includes hotspots still found over an extensive area of plantation on the northern side of the mountain, above Rhebokskloof.

Two ground teams of 12 members each, contracted by the Cape Winelands District Municipality, are helping and the Drakenstein municipality’s fire services are patrolling.

No injuries have been reported.

The police will investigate the cause of the fire.

The municipality thanked the Cape Winelands District Municipality, Stellenbosch Local Municipality, Drakenstein Farmwatch and other private organisations for all of their help.

[Source: News24]

