Pakistan hands over captured pilot Abhinandan Varthaman to India

Pakistan has handed over a captured pilot to Indian authorities at the Wagah border, a move aimed at de-escalating tensions after days of hostilities between the South Asian neighbours.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman crossed the Wagah-Attari border at around 9pm local time (16:00 GMT) on Friday, hours later than expected and sporting a black eye from his ordeal.

His release came two days after he was captured following a rare aerial engagement between the nuclear-armed rivals over the disputed region of Kashmir, divided between the two countries since 1947.

A press statement by Pakistan’s foreign ministry said Varthaman has been returned to India and that he was treated “with dignity” during his custody.

“While in captivity, he was treated with dignity and in line with international law. Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr Imran Khan announced his return as a goodwill gesture aimed at de-escalating rising tensions with India,” said the statement.

On Thursday, Khan had announced his decision to return Varthaman back to India as a “peace gesture” during a joint sitting of the parliament in capital, Islamabad.

In a tweet, Khan’s Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, welcomed the pilot home, saying “the nation is proud of his exemplary courage”.

(Source: Aljazeera)

