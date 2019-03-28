Palestinian activist Lema Nazeeh to visit SA

Prominent Palestinian human rights activists Lema Nazeeh will be the keynote speaker at this year’s Israeli Apartheid Week (IAW) from the 1st to 7th of April. Nazeeh, who hails from the West Bank town of Ramallah, is a diplomat at the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She has previously worked on projects of the European Union and United Nations.

She has a bachelor’s degree from Al Quds University in Jerusalem, an LLM from Università degli Studi di Torino in Italy as well as a post-graduate diploma in Law and Economics from Riga Graduate School of Law in Latvia.

Nazeeh is active in Palestinian civil society and is a well-known activist in the grassroots campaigns against Israel’s occupation and Apartheid regime. Her involvement in human rights advocacy has led to her arrest and detention by Israeli military forces – on several occasions.

Nazeeh will be in the Southern Africa region between the 1st and 7th of April for the 15th international #IsraeliApartheidWeek courtesy of the Embassy of Palestine.

Nazeeh will be in Kimberly (1 April), Cape Town and Stellenbosch (2 & 3 April), Port Elizabeth and Grahamstown (4 April), Durban and Pietermaritzburg (5 April) and Johannesburg (6 April).

Events will be hosted by various organisations in support of the Palestinian cause including the PSA, NC4P, PSF, Stellenbosch PSF, UWC PSA, Desmond Tutu Center, Desmond Tutu Foundation, Stellenbosch PSF, Centre for the Advancement of Non- Racialism and Democracy (CANRAD), Shamsaan, ANC, SACP, YCL, Cosatu, Nehawu, ANC WL and others.

More details to follow.

