Parkwood gangsters to spend decades behind bars for murder of 7-yr-old boy

The community of Parkwood is satisfied that gangsters are finally being brought to book. This after the man behind the wheel of the VW Golf involved in a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a seven-year-old boy was handed a 42 year sentence on Thursday.

Marlon Neehuis is the second suspect to receive sentencing for the murder if Ezra Daniels, who was struck in the neck by a stray bullet intended for a rival gang member in Parkwood in September of 2017.

Alleged gang leader Tasliem Bianchi was found to have fired the shot which killed Daniels and was sentenced to 55 years’ imprisonment for various crimes, including 25 for that of the little boy.

The 33-year-old received ten-year term for the contravention of POCA, three years for the possession of ammunition and seven years for the possession of a firearm. The attempted murder of an alleged rival gang member Aiden Roman and the child Daniels was playing with, were also among the charges.

The child was later discovered to have been Neehuis’ son. When handing down Neehuis’ sentence, Judge Rosheni Allie highlighted that an aggravating factor was that he put his own son in danger.

“It is the accused’s lack of consideration for the safety of people that were outside in the road at the time that makes him extremely callous and someone who places a very low premium on the sanctity of the lives of the innocent. The accused clearly caused his own son to have experienced the trauma of having his friend being shot and killed by a person in a car driven by his own father,” said Judge Allie.

Parkwood community activist Rashaad Allen pointed out that he had been made aware of illegal activity at Neehuis’ residence and that he’d transformed the building into a non-profit organization.

“I had many talks with Thaliem, the shooter. The driver, Marlon, he stayed in a house and the landlord (informed) me that I must put them out because they’re busy with guns and stuff. And then I put him out and turned that house into a rehabilitation centre for gangsters and those who come out of prison,” said Allen.

On the 19th May 24, 2019 Neehuis’ lawyer, Advocate Johnson, read out his admissions which stated, apart from pleading guilty to all the charges, that there were five occupants in the car the night Bianchi fired the shot that killed Daniels.

Judge Allie had previously acquitted Ikeraam Bianchi, Kimberly Solomons and Kelly Daniels of all charges after failing to prove their involvement.

Neehuis also admitted to being a member of the Junky Funky Kids gang, commonly known as the JFK’s. He stated that Roman, an alleged Americans gang member, was the target.

After being sentenced in the Western Cape High Court, the 28-year-old expressed shame for having given Bianchi space to shoot from the car.

“I really want to apologise. I am remorseful of what happened to Ezra,” he had testified.

Allen, who had also taken the widely used photo of Daniels in his graduation costume at creche, said the community is satisfied with the outcome of the case as both the accused expressed remorse.

“At first they said no, they didn’t do it but then afterward they entered into the plea bargain. That shows that they were prepared to have a jail sentence, even though the mother said even a life sentence wouldn’t be able to bring him back.”

