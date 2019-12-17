Police investigating suspected sabotage at Eskom

A case of suspected sabotage at Eskom has been opened at the Standerton police station.

The presidency made the announcement after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s keynote address at Reconciliation Day celebrations in KwaZulu-Natal.

Last week, Ramaphosa said that sabotage at Eskom had resulted in a loss of 2,000 megawatts which led to power outages in the country.

The president said someone in the Eskom system disconnected one of the instruments resulting in power loss.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says the matter has been escalated by the South African Police Service to the Hawks to investigate.

“The president had directed SAPS as well as the State Security Agency to take forward the allegations of sabotage that had been made by Eskom,” Diko said.

“I can confirm that a case has been opened by Eskom at the Standerton police station for investigation.

“I believe that any further developments will be communicated by the minister of police but our understanding is that the matter has been escalated by the SAPS to the Hawks to investigate.”