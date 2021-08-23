Police nab four suspects with fake money worth R2m in Joburg

Share this article

















Four people were arrested in Johannesburg at the weekend after they were found in possession of counterfeit money with an estimated value of R2m, Gauteng police said.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said two women aged 57 and 58 and two men aged 36 and 48 were arrested in Auckland Park on Friday.

This after officers received information about individuals in possession of counterfeit money and planning to commit crime, Masondo said.

“An intelligence driven operation was conducted and police pounced on four suspects who were found in possession of R2m.

“Police engaged with an official from the Reserve Bank who confirmed the notes were counterfeit,” he said.

The four are expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of possession of counterfeit money.

Source: TimesLIVE