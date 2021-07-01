Police van at Zuma’s homestead was on a routine patrol: SAPS

Share this article

















The South African Police Service says the police vehicle that was seemingly turned away from the gate of former president Jacob Zuma’s home, was on a routine patrol.

Members of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) guarding the gate were seen speaking to an officer after which the vehicle left.

This after MKMVA members vowed to prevent the arrest of the former president following the Constitutional Court sentencing him to 15 months imprisonment for contempt of court.

Police Spokesperson, Vish Naidoo, has urged the public to not spread incorrect news.

“With regard to the tweet showing a police vehicle outside the former President Zuma’s home in Nkandla, we can confirm that this is in line with the local SAPS routine patrol regiment. We urge members of the public to desist from spreading misinformation as this has the potential of causing more harm than good.

We are also discouraging any form of gatherings which would be in direct contravention of the Disaster Management Act Regulations. The only form of gathering allowed at least for the next two weeks is for funerals which are limited to no more than 50 people.”

Zuma has until Sunday to present himself to a police station either in Nkandla in Northern KwaZulu-Natal or in Johannesburg.

If Zuma fails to do so, Police Minister Bheki Cele and the National Commissioner General Khehla Sitole must ensure that he is delivered to prison authorities.

The ANC Veterans’ League President Snuki Zikalala has commended the court for rejecting suggestions that Zuma should be given a suspended sentence on condition that he testified at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

“[Acting Deputy Chief] Justice Sisi Khampepe made it very clear that Zuma is the first South African President to refuse to appear before the commission, so he did that with impunity. Saying he is ready to go to jail, now if you say that ,what example is he making to our people,” adds Zikalala.

15-month jail sentence for Zuma:

MKMVA members have vowed to remain on guard outside the Zuma residence in Nkandla.

They say they are determined to protect him against arrest.

Zuma had failed to attend the hearings of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture – despite the apex court ordering him to do so.

The MKMVA members have been camping outside Zuma’s home since April.

Source: SABC