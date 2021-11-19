Proteas legend AB de Villiers retires from all forms of cricket

AB de Villiers has retired from all forms of cricket saying that the “flame no longer burns so brightly”.

De Villiers who stopped playing internationals in 2018, tweeted: “It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket.”

“Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm.

“Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly.”

He played 114 tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20 internationals for South Africa, scoring more than 20 000 runs across the three formats and also spent a decade at Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL

Photo courtesy ICC