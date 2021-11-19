Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Proteas legend AB de Villiers retires from all forms of cricket

International, News, Sports NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

AB de Villiers has retired from all forms of cricket saying that the “flame no longer burns so brightly”.

De Villiers who stopped playing internationals in 2018, tweeted: “It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket.”

“Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm.

“Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly.”

He played 114 tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20 internationals for South Africa, scoring more than 20 000 runs across the three formats and also spent a decade at Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL

Photo courtesy ICC


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.