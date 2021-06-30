Facebook-f
Public participation over Firearms Control Amendment Bill extended for 21 days

The Police Ministry says it continues to note with interest the public debate around the proposed amendments to the Firearms Control Amendment Bill for 21 days.

Since the Bill was published in the Gazette for comments 21 May, over 100 000 written submissions have been received.

The comments received oppose the repeal of the provisions pertaining to self-defense amongst others.

The amendments seek, among others, to revoke the right to own a firearm for self-defence purposes.

Officials have maintained that it is seeking to reduce violent crime in the country, stating that a high number of firearms are stolen and misused.

Ministry Spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba, confirmed that the Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, extended the legislative process for public participation. This period commences from 5 July to 2 August 2021.


