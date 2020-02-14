Reward of R10K offered for info on Tazne

Share this article

















As the Elsies River and Ravensmead communities continue a widescale search for missing eight year old Tazne van Wyk, Western Cape MEC for Community Safety, Albert Fritz, has offered a R10 000 reward for whoever has information about her whereabouts.

“I call upon those wishing to assist in search efforts to do so in a coordinated manner by alerting their local SAPS Station Commander of their intention to patrol. This will ensure both the safety of those on patrol and ensure that any information relating to the case will be directly shared with SAPS and aid them in their investigation,’’ said Fritz.

Tazne went missing on the 7 February, last seen at a tuckshop near her home in Connaught Estate. She is described as having a slender build and has a small nose. Tazne also has a small scar on her left hand due to a recent operation, brown eyes and black braided hair. She has a missing tooth in her upper left jaw. She was last seen by her father, wearing a white and red top and red shorts at the time of her disappearance.

A few days ago, police found footage of her walking with Moehydien Pangaker, 54, allegedly in a taxi on route to Parow station. Fritz paid a visit to the mother of Tazne, Carmen van Wyk and the SAPS Ravensmead station’s operation this week.

On Wednesday, misinformation about the suspect’s whereabouts caused a riot to break out. This resulted in unrest and damages to infrastructure.

Fritz has urged communities not to take matters into their own hands. He has called communities to support the police in their investigation and not to engage in any kind of vandalism.

Fritz said that he has arranged that the Department of Social Development deploy a social worker to provide Tazne’s mother with psycho-social services to help her through this difficult period.

“Thus far, my Department has assisted by mobilising neighbourhood watch structures and community policing forums to assist in the search. I would like to thank all the stakeholders including SAPS, Pink Ladies, Western Cape Missing Persons Unit and community members for their search efforts,” said Fritz.

Reports can be made by call, WhatsApp or SMS to 078 330 9333. Alternatively, you can email Police.Oversight@westerncape.gov.za

Anyone with any information should come forward and report such to their local SAPS station or by calling Crime Stop on 08600 10111.



















