Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

SA Rugby congratulates Am on World Rugby nomination

International, News, Sports NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

Mr Mark Alexander, President of SA Rugby, congratulated Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am for being named as one of four nominees for the International Rugby Players Men’s Try of the Year Award following his sublime five-pointer in the South Africa “A” team’s victory over the British & Irish Lions in the Lions Series in July.

Am, who crossed the chalk after Springbok speedster Cheslin Kolbe produced some magic by dancing his way up-field before making a well-timed off-load, was nominated for the prestigious award alongside French centres Pierre-Louis Barassi and Damian Penaud, as well as All Blacks loose forward Luke Jacobson.

“On behalf of SA Rugby and South Africa’s passionate rugby fans, we would like to congratulate Lukhanyo for being nominated for the International Rugby Players Men’s Try of the Year award,” said Mr Alexander.

“Only four players are nominated for this prestigious award and being part of that selected group is in itself a huge achievement.

“It was certainly a great try, and it underlined the quality of the players and skill we have in this special Springbok team.”

Fans will be able to vote for their nominee on the Awards’ voting website and join the conversation using #WorldRugbyAwards. Voting opened on Monday and will run until 23:59 GMT on Sunday, 21 November.

The awards will be virtually handed to the respective award winners from 6 to 10 December.

Photo courtesy SA Rugby

 


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.