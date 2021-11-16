SA Rugby congratulates Am on World Rugby nomination

Mr Mark Alexander, President of SA Rugby, congratulated Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am for being named as one of four nominees for the International Rugby Players Men’s Try of the Year Award following his sublime five-pointer in the South Africa “A” team’s victory over the British & Irish Lions in the Lions Series in July.

Am, who crossed the chalk after Springbok speedster Cheslin Kolbe produced some magic by dancing his way up-field before making a well-timed off-load, was nominated for the prestigious award alongside French centres Pierre-Louis Barassi and Damian Penaud, as well as All Blacks loose forward Luke Jacobson.

“On behalf of SA Rugby and South Africa’s passionate rugby fans, we would like to congratulate Lukhanyo for being nominated for the International Rugby Players Men’s Try of the Year award,” said Mr Alexander.

“Only four players are nominated for this prestigious award and being part of that selected group is in itself a huge achievement.

“It was certainly a great try, and it underlined the quality of the players and skill we have in this special Springbok team.”

Fans will be able to vote for their nominee on the Awards’ voting website and join the conversation using #WorldRugbyAwards. Voting opened on Monday and will run until 23:59 GMT on Sunday, 21 November.

The awards will be virtually handed to the respective award winners from 6 to 10 December.

Photo courtesy SA Rugby