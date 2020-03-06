SA Women Fight Back demands Parliament act on GBV

Share this article

















On the heels of several child murders, a group of women have highlighted that the plight of women is still one that needs urgent attention.

According to the founder of the facebook page SA Women Fight Back, Bronwyn Litkey, the groups endeavours began on Womens day last year. Six months later, it has garnered the support of more than 250k women. has reached more than. Litkey said they are standing up for the South African women who are victims of criminals acting with impunity.

On Thursday, they held events in Johannesburg, Pretoria, East London and at Cape Towns Athlone Stadium.

There, they made a human chain and marched to Athlone Police station.

“We’re also going to check on the 6 point system. The system was put into place in 2017 which each police station is meant to adhering to. A lot of the police stations don’t even know it exists, which is a massive problem,” she said.

“We are a community of women who are fighting for no bail, harsher sentences for (perpetrators) and against gender based violence in every way possible. It’s become so out of control in South Africa and unfortunately it’s just getting worse.”

“When we find people out on parole committing these murders we need to be holding someone accountable because it means our system is completely failing us.”

Their latest project started on Thursday, where their executive team handed over a petition to Parliament. It calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to fulfil the promises he made in the height of anti-gender-based- violence protests in 2019. The petition garnered more than 530 signatures.

“In September when the president gave his speech with his 16 promises, we‘re sitting 6 months later and not one of those promises has he held to,” she said.

Litkey said their letter to Ramaphosa singles members of parliament out for not doing enough. These include Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola and Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane who has been “deafeningly silent.”

“We need them to be putting in structures. If you’re going in for rape and murder it should be a life sentence and 25 years is not enough for a life sentence.”

Litkey also highlighted issues with South African prisons.

“Something else we desperately need to address is the prison system. They’re letting people out because they claim the prisons are too full- then they need to build other prisons,” she said.

A lot f the things the president promised us is low hanging fruit, they are attainable but its just them getting out of parliament and actually put these things into action.

