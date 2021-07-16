SAPS vaccination drive surpasses the 20 000 mark

Share this article

















The South African Police Service’s (SAPS) vaccination drive has surpassed the 20 000 mark with the prioritisation of operationally exposed members.

This also includes general support staff, among them cleaners and security personnel.

The vaccination roll out for the police was launched last week.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says interventions are in progress to ensure the urgent vaccination of those members deployed to quell public violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The vaccine roll out for KwaZulu-Natal is yet to kick-off.

This after plans were interrupted by the civil unrest compounded by looting and damage to property in the area.

“The situation in KZN demanded the immediate response and maximum mobilisation of members and resources, hence the delay in the roll out of the vaccination programme. To this end, management has assured members that everyone will be vaccinated to ensure their health, safety and well-being. Management has also taken this opportunity to express gratitude to members in KZN for exercising patience and understanding during this challenging period. The Service continues to prioritize members who are at high risk of exposure to the virus ensuring that they are first in line to be vaccinated. Those who are 60 years and above as well as those with co-morbidities are also receiving preference. To date, a total of 23 375 doses of the Johnson and Johnson Vaccine have been administered to police officers and support personnel in eight provinces and at national head office,” Mathe explains.

Source: SABC News