SASSA announces early payout, reminds beneficiaries to swop to gold card

As the festive season consumer frenzy fast approaches, SASSA recipients will be receiving grants slightly earlier than usual this year. The social security agency has announced that payments for the month of December will be paid tomorrow, 28 November 2018.

The general manager of grants administration at SASSA, Henry De Grass has however cautioned beneficiaries to spend this money wisely as the next payment will only be made on December 29th.

De Grass also urged beneficiaries to remain alert at all times and to carefully protect their passwords.

“The reasoning is to give the beneficiaries the opportunity to do shopping now, before the big rush comes (when) there will be a lot of bad elements around to rob beneficiaries,” said De Grass.

De Grass explained that the green SASSA card belongs to Easy Pay Services while the “old” SASSA card is silver. He warned that the old card will expire in December, which will be the last month that money will be deposited onto it.

De Grass added that those beneficiaries who fail to do the swop to the new gold card, will be heavily inconvenienced in the new year. However, once the swop is made the money will be readily available.

“Beneficiaries will be required to come in January and will most likely be have to wait for a longer period due to staff taking leave over the festive season,” said De Grass.

De Grass highlighted that the gold SASSA cards also acts as a clearance card which means beneficiaries are now able to draw their money and swipe at retail stores, as they would a credit or debit card.

The South African Post Office will carry the cost of usual deductions such as withdrawal or airtime costs, with exception to the funeral policy.

Beneficiaries can also have their money sent directly into their private bank accounts but will be liable for transaction fees as per their bank.

Banks will provide beneficiaries with an annexure C form which will allow account details to be added to SASSA’s system. This, in turn, will allow the money to be directly sent to that account.

De Grass said that all offices will be informed to make payments available at post offices nationwide from tomorrow.

VOC Tauhierah Salie

Share this article









12 Shares

Comments

comments