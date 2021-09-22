Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Search continues for missing Western Cape mob justice victims

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

LOCAL

Police divers will resume their search on Wednesday morning for three young men from the Covid-19 informal settlement in the Western Cape who were thrown into a river after an alleged mob justice attack.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said it had been more than 17 days since four youngsters from the settlement in Driftlands were reported missing by their families.

“Only the body of 15-year-old Asonele Wanga was retrieved from the water.”

On Tuesday the search for the three missing youngsters intensified with a bolstered search party, said Potelwa.

“Eleven police divers searched in the water while a police rescue dog scoured the river banks in the Covid City section.

“Metro emergency services using a drone covered Section 2 along Old Faure Road towards the N2. Community volunteers also joined the search.

“The search will resume on Wednesday morning with plans to remove debris in the water that is impeding search efforts,” said Potelwa.

Source: TimesLIVE

Photo: VOCfm


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.