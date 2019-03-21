South Africans endure Stage 4 load shedding on Human Rights Day

South Africans will spend Human Rights Day enduring Stage 4 load shedding. Eskom has released a statement confirming that it will implement Stage 4 load shedding again from 9am on Human Rights Day in South Africa. Eskom says this is because of continued lack of capacity.

The cash strapped power utility has been battling to keep the lights on amid lower than expected power from new stations Kusile and Medupi as well as interrupted supplies from Mozambique’s Cahora Bassa hydro-electric plant following Cyclone Idai.

Stage 4 load shedding costs the economy about R4 billion a day.

The embattled power utility says it cannot guarantee that load shedding will soon be a thing of past.

The country is currently enduring severe stage four load shedding.

Earlier, Eskom Chairperson Jabu Mabuza vowed that measures have been put in place to avoid a total blackout.

South Africans have been experiencing Stage 4 load shedding since Saturday.

[source: SABC News]

Share this article











Comments

comments