South Africans evacuated from China could face discrimination

Share this article

















Psychologists are warning that South Africans who are to be evacuated from China may face a cold reception when they return home. This is after government announced last week that it will bring 151 South Africans back who have been living in the city of Wuhan, at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

“A lot of fear is connected to being under lock down. First of all you’re isolated from your family, you’re isolated from your friends, your day to day activities are interrupted. The fear is mostly attached to fearing that you might contract the virus. I mean there’ll be a lot of stigma attached to that” says Psychologist Nombuso Masinga.

In the video below, SABC News Foreign Editor Sophie Mokoena discusses government’s plan to repatriate 151 South Africans from China:

The virus has killed close to 3 000 people and infected over 90 000 globally. Government says it has been in constant communication with the families of all affected individuals and relevant departments have made the necessary arrangements to receive them.

The Departments of Health and Defence will deploy healthcare personnel and supporting staff to provide assistance during the repatriation and quarantine processes.

Dirco will deploy consular services personnel to provide consular assistance. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Source: SABC news

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments